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Dark Outpost 06-18-2020 Midsummer Solstice Luciferian Ritual
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147 views • June 18, 2020
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A Catholic ritual so secret, it is only spoken about in whispers. The Midsummer Solstice In the Luciferian Brotherhood System, where virgin girls are groomed in the art of arousing virgin boys, believing the more alluring and enchanting the moment the more heightened one's energy is and the more fertile the seed gathered from the male. Tonight, in our continuing conversation with Illuminati victim Jessie Czebotar, you’ll learn of the horrific practice that is centuries old, yet continues to this very day, in which children are sacrificed to please Satan. Leave the world you think you know behind, and join us at the Dark Outpost.
A Catholic ritual so secret, it is only spoken about in whispers. The Midsummer Solstice In the Luciferian Brotherhood System, where virgin girls are groomed in the art of arousing virgin boys, believing the more alluring and enchanting the moment the more heightened one's energy is and the more fertile the seed gathered from the male. Tonight, in our continuing conversation with Illuminati victim Jessie Czebotar, you’ll learn of the horrific practice that is centuries old, yet continues to this very day, in which children are sacrificed to please Satan. Leave the world you think you know behind, and join us at the Dark Outpost.
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