Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar can help support the body in a myriad of ways. Here are a few of the top benefits of apple cider vinegar: • It supports digestion (it may help with bloating, indigestion, GERD, and acid reflux) • It supports healthy blood sugar (it can help with insulin resistance and the dawn phenomenon) • It supports a healthy liver • It supports weight loss • It supports the cardiovascular system and healthy blood pressure • It can help inhibit the formation of oxalate crystals. 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@DrEricBergDC

