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Stephen Kinzer: US Foreign Policy and Interventionism
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21 views • February 05, 2020
Dr. Stephen Kinzer discusses U.S. foreign policy and interventionism and whether it is the most destabilizing force in the world today. He discusses which US election candidate would be worst in terms of increasing war tensions and also covers the legacy of Muhammad Ali's anti-war posture and "American exceptionalism" which is a key factor in support of US interventionism.
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