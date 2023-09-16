The area of Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut) remains one of the hottest battlefields and one of the main directions of the Ukrainian offensive. In addition to the large strategic dream to cut off the Russian grouping in the Donbass, Kiev is largely pursuing its political goals there. The loss of Artemovsk in the bloody battles against the Wagner PMC was one of the heaviest blows for the military and political leadership of Ukraine.

In an attempt to achieve at least some gains in the vicinity of the city, the Ukrainian military command has been throwing servicemen into meat grinder assaults for four months. Attacks by large forces on small villages are the only opportunity for the Ukrainian General Staff to compensate for the loss of Artemovsk.

On September 14, Deputy Defense Minister Malyar announced the capture of the village of Andreevka located on the southern flank of Artemovsk. However, she was criticized by the Ukrainian military itself.

In response, the 3rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted her statements, claiming that the severe battles continue. They added that “such premature statements are harmful, pose a threat to the lives of personnel and harm the performance of combat missions.”

As a result, Madame Malyar had to make excuses and explained the error as a “communication failure between several of her sources of information.”

Apparently, communication failures are the secret of Ukrainian successes in the recently occupied settlements, which remained in the gray zone long after.

In their turn, Russian military sources and officials confirm that the situation remains difficult in the Artemovsk and neither of the sides fully controls Andreevka and Kleshcheyevka.

In the Andreevka area, Russian main positions were transferred behind the railway on the eastern outskirts. However, the Russian military continues the battle, preventing the Ukrainian forces from gaining a foothold on two streets of the village.

The uphill battle for control of Klescheevka is also ongoing. According to some Ukrainian sources, Russian forces were forced to retreat and move their positions behind the railway; while Russian military sources from the front claim that they retain control of positions in the northeastern part of the village.

Moreover, Russian troops recently launched a series of successful counterattacks.

Heavy artillery duels continue in the villages. It is quite difficult for each side to gain a foothold in the ruins of destroyed settlements and they mostly remain in the gray zone.

As on the Zaporozhye front, the Ukrainian command does not change the tactics of the assaults in the hope of breaking through the Russian defense. As a result, a significant part of the Ukrainian military personnel are being left on the battlefield, and more wounded Ukrainian men are surrendering.

