Glenn THIS is how a Target boycott could CHANGE THE WORLD

Glenn Beck





May 26, 2023





Moms are watchdogs for our families. And when their young kids are involved, they’ll stop at nothing to protect them. Therefore, moms are at the forefront of the Target boycott due to the store's LGBT and pride month products…but the resistance MUST last and be sustainable in order to create lasting change throughout society. In this clip, Glenn details a challenge for YOU regarding Target this June. He explains why this boycott will be far harder than the Bud Light one, why it MUST continue past just a few weeks, and why — if we’re successful — it could change the world…





