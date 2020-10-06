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A FORGOTTEN GENERATION
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73 views • October 06, 2020
A FORGOTTEN GENERATION
Our elderly have been under quarantine in America for close to six months. They are dying alone in hospitals & their families are denied proper funeral services. Stefani Reinold, MD, MPH, joins Del and Catharine Layton, COO of ICAN, who also lost her grandfather during the pandemic, in an emotional segment on the real toll lockdowns are having on our most vulnerable and forgotten population.
#GREATERGOOD #ELDERABUSE #COVID #MENTALHEALTH #NURSINGHOMES
Our elderly have been under quarantine in America for close to six months. They are dying alone in hospitals & their families are denied proper funeral services. Stefani Reinold, MD, MPH, joins Del and Catharine Layton, COO of ICAN, who also lost her grandfather during the pandemic, in an emotional segment on the real toll lockdowns are having on our most vulnerable and forgotten population.
#GREATERGOOD #ELDERABUSE #COVID #MENTALHEALTH #NURSINGHOMES
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