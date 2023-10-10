Create New Account
Prophecies | YOM KIPPUR, OCTOBER 4 AND CHRISTMAS - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Published a day ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



Amanda Grace Sept 25, 2023 A Powerful Word From The Lord on Yom Kippur

11:22-27:19

https://www.youtube.com/live/NkWF7ogHJPE?si=JteBuGmGg6pFNECx



Robin D Bullock Sept 22, 2023 The Lord Has Done Great Things One Year Celebration

23:44-28:01

https://www.youtube.com/live/6bNh76i8uBw?si=TUg_azlNanIgjm-a



Jane Hamon Sept 22, 2023 Church International

2:03:22-2:18:30

https://www.youtube.com/live/6bNh76i8uBw?si=kK-qB6Pfx2DyiCio

thepropheticreport.com



Julie Green Oct 2, 2023

0:28-2:46

https://rumble.com/v3mdvzv-live-with-julie.html



Johnny Enlow Elijah Streams Sept 25, 2023

8:22-18:33 Oct 4

1:22:54-124:05

124:12-124:53

125:02-126:56

https://rumble.com/v3knfs1-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-ep-77.html



Julie Green Oct 4, 2023

5:21-19:26

https://rumble.com/v3mw57g-live-with-julie.html



Tim Sheets Oct 1, 2023

15:38-26:13

31:45-33:25

https://youtu.be/dCEjTUKIMzI?si=iNoTlcRsEwy9DL9T



Text Decrees to 40509



John 1:1-14

Psalm 91 Tim Sheets





