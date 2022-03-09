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Actores MK Ultra?
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126 views • March 09, 2022
Serán personas entrenadas en el arte de la manipulación por programas secretos? O será esto más sencillo de lo que pensamos y simplemente son seres humanos de frecuencias débiles fáciles de manipular con dinero y poder? Lo que SI esta claro, es que son seleccionados por entidades visibles y ocultas en su ascendencia política por sus capacidades de sugestionar a las masas.
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