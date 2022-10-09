Administratively-Lethal Anti-White/Anti-Ukrainian Northern California Court Commissioner Lachance.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.bitchute(dot)com/video/Jhvpkdx31tuh/
JOHN CHARLES LACHANCE date-of-birth 11/02/1977, Age 44. Land-O-Lakes Wisconsin Origins. Routinely uses "allowed by ZOG" fraudulent alias of "Jason Lachance" on all California state official documents. THERE IS NO "Jason" WHATSOEVER in JOHN CHARLES LACHANCE, and the official online California Bar Registry ONLY SHOWS a John Charles Lachance and NO FAKE-ASS FRAUDULENT ALIAS OF Jason Lachance!!
***CORRECT RESIDENTIAL ADDRESS FOR PROPER LEGITIMATE LEGAL SERVICE AND U.S. FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT SURVEILLANCE:
JOHN CHARLES LACHANCE date-of-birth 11/02/1977
10085 WILTSHIRE LANE
TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA. 96161