The Kleck #Dream ***COMP-HOUND***

Explanation :

COMPOUND :

COM : word-forming element usually meaning "with, together," from Latin com

HOUND : Old English hund "dog," from Proto-Germanic

I have been learning German for a week or so now, and learn the word for dog.. " hund "

i'm only realizing and writing this days later... The explanation - otherwise i wouldn't have understood - 4 days later.. i get the drift

Compound = DogHouse - and the Fire isn't in there

Compound = mixture - with dogs // Hence the front-left Hybrid part of the car

compound (plural compounds)

An enclosure within which workers, prisoners, or soldiers are confined.

compound (not comparable)

Composed of elements; not simple.

Synonym: composite

Antonym: simple

compound (plural compounds)

Anything made by combining several things.

Synonyms: amalgam, blend, combination, composite, mix, mixture

(chemistry) A substance formed by chemical bonding of two or more elements in definite proportions by weight.

I also mispelled " Territory " I mixed 2 words : " Theatre " & " Territory "

cause it's all a show

The Truth will Set You Free

…35A slave is not a permanent member of the family, but a son belongs to it forever. 36So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed. 37I know you are Abraham’s descendants, but you are trying to kill Me because My word has no place within you.…

Dismantle :

late 16th century (in the sense ‘destroy the defensive capability of a fortification’): from Old French desmanteler, from des- (expressing reversal) + manteler ‘fortify’ (from Latin mantellum ‘cloak’).

take (a machine or structure) to pieces.

"the engines were dismantled and the bits piled into a heap"

I had the knowing the fence had palisades too.

Fire + DogHouse :

Fire = God / Holy Spirit

Doghouse : Outside of the home, not in them