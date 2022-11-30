Live With Your Brain Turned On Tuesday Nov 29. 2022 Interview with John Beaudoin

The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show

Two hours of discussion centered on critical thinking about God, health, current events and topics raised by the listeners.

This week I interview John Beaudoin about health care data out of Massachusetts, what that means and action we can take to preserve our freedom.

The show is live this Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK

Sign up to participate live today at

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

Subscribe to Live With Your Brain Turned On substack to receive notifications and join us each Tuesday.

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/

Watch previous shows at

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss

John Beaudoin



I met John in a group I participate in that meets, uncensored, to figure out what is going on in the world and how to respond to what we see. John comes to us with a —

BS Computer and Systems Engineering

MBA Management

30+ years in the semiconductor industry

and Masters Degree in taking action

What does that mean for us? You are about to find out.





Links to follow John Beaudoin

V3Medium

https://viaveravita.com/

The way and the Truth and the Life

https://rumble.com/c/c-1283222







