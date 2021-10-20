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FULL SHOW: Democrats Remove Thomas Jefferson From City Hall; Put Mentally Ill Person In Charge Of Military
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120 views • October 20, 2021
In a symbolic move of the culture war the left has launched on America in goals of total conquering it culturally, Democrats are removing statues of Thomas Jefferson and replacing them with George Floyd and have now promoted a gender dysphoric man as the first with the mental disorder to become a Four Star Admiral. More studies are now out that natural covid immunity is better than the vaccine, but that won’t stop the nonsensical mandates. And if you want to know why, look no further than who sponsors your mainstream news and government. Owen Shroyer also takes calls and looks into a strange phenomenon of airplane crashes happening almost every day.
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