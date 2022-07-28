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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022).
The first sin of Eve for fall of man and the last sin of Eve for human extermination: When Eve is led astray to destroy society then NWO demon avatars take over to do human extermination
The first sin of Eve for the fall of man
The first sin of Eve caused the fall of man. Now, the earth is cursed because of that. Jesus had to come and die on the cross for us to save us. Whenever Eve redefines the Word of God, the fallen angels are allowed to be released from the abyss and cause Noah's days horrors.
The last sin of Eve for human extermination
The last sin of Eve by the "Bible redefining women's head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled" religious Christian hordes and heathens will cause the extermination of the human specie by sword & famine & plague & demon armies & asteroids.
God
is always faithful and just to send his prophets to warn the people before
bringing judgment upon them. The question you should be asking is: Why are the
millions of feminist reptilian hybrid witches and Jezebel-demon-possessed human
feminists hiding in fear and not exposing the names of the matriarchal rulers who
are torturing & eating 6 million girls? The
Western feminist nations' religious Christian hordes and pastors cannot stop
the judgment coming upon themselves by sword & famine & plague &
demon armies because they have joined the reptilian hybrid witches in
redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women's head coverings and
cross-dressing in men's trousers. When I see that seven hundred people watch my
video on Brighteon about chemtrails and poison GMO food and poison vaccines and
any video that has the word “sex” in it, but only 10 people watch my video
about the Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal
psychopathic New Age Wicca witch Druid mother goddess cult earth’s hidden
matriarchal rulers feminists moving to legalize the abortion clinic child
sacrifice ritual of children up to the age of 18 years of old, I see how
absolutely putrid and depraved and reprobate and degenerate and unloving and
selfish and ungodly and despicable these Western feminist nations’ right-wing nationalist
patriot freedom fighters religious Christian hordes and pastors are, who are
redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that
their heads are controlled by the fallen angel to stick their middle finger up
at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project”
men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary
tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office.
2 Timothy 3:1-5 prophesies, “But mark
this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money,
boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not
lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than
lovers of God—
having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.” They are the most evil hippy grandchildren generation whose sins have ripened for God’s judgment. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking my heart viciously to try to kill me. Funny.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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