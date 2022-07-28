*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022).







The first sin of Eve for fall of man and the last sin of Eve for human extermination: When Eve is led astray to destroy society then NWO demon avatars take over to do human extermination





The first sin of Eve for the fall of man





The first sin of Eve caused the fall of man. Now, the earth is cursed because of that. Jesus had to come and die on the cross for us to save us. Whenever Eve redefines the Word of God, the fallen angels are allowed to be released from the abyss and cause Noah's days horrors.





The last sin of Eve for human extermination





The last sin of Eve by the "Bible redefining women's head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled" religious Christian hordes and heathens will cause the extermination of the human specie by sword & famine & plague & demon armies & asteroids.





God is always faithful and just to send his prophets to warn the people before bringing judgment upon them. The question you should be asking is: Why are the millions of feminist reptilian hybrid witches and Jezebel-demon-possessed human feminists hiding in fear and not exposing the names of the matriarchal rulers who are torturing & eating 6 million girls? The Western feminist nations' religious Christian hordes and pastors cannot stop the judgment coming upon themselves by sword & famine & plague & demon armies because they have joined the reptilian hybrid witches in redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women's head coverings and cross-dressing in men's trousers. When I see that seven hundred people watch my video on Brighteon about chemtrails and poison GMO food and poison vaccines and any video that has the word “sex” in it, but only 10 people watch my video about the Illuminati NWO reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist genocidal psychopathic New Age Wicca witch Druid mother goddess cult earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists moving to legalize the abortion clinic child sacrifice ritual of children up to the age of 18 years of old, I see how absolutely putrid and depraved and reprobate and degenerate and unloving and selfish and ungodly and despicable these Western feminist nations’ right-wing nationalist patriot freedom fighters religious Christian hordes and pastors are, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angel to stick their middle finger up at God, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into an extortionist gangster office. 2 Timothy 3:1-5 prophesies, “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God—

having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.” They are the most evil hippy grandchildren generation whose sins have ripened for God’s judgment. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking my heart viciously to try to kill me. Funny.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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