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Freedom of speech under attack
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60 views • May 20, 2021
As the police have done a recent blitz on the Covid sign in across the region, some Covid Marshals are supporting this agenda and harassing anyone expressing concerns and questions with the official narrative,
The vaccinations are rolling out across the state with many quick to line up. Reports of injuries and deaths are also coming in. In a state with only 4 reported covid deaths, the cost / benefit of this covid shot program is raising many questions. For the long long term implications we just have to wait to really know.
The vaccinations are rolling out across the state with many quick to line up. Reports of injuries and deaths are also coming in. In a state with only 4 reported covid deaths, the cost / benefit of this covid shot program is raising many questions. For the long long term implications we just have to wait to really know.
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