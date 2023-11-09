According to war correspondents, with the help of these new tactics in the 'Zaporizhzhia' direction, the Russian military managed to capture seven strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one day. It should be noted that while military experts admired the cunning and ingenuity of the Russian military, representatives of the Ukrainian military department laid all responsibility for the loss of such a large number of strongholds on Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers.......
