Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Tactics Of The Russian Army Made It Possible To Capture AFU's Seven Strongholds In One Day
channel image
The Prisoner
8841 Subscribers
Shop now
334 views
Published 20 hours ago

According to war correspondents, with the help of these new tactics in the 'Zaporizhzhia' direction, the Russian military managed to capture seven strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one day. It should be noted that while military experts admired the cunning and ingenuity of the Russian military, representatives of the Ukrainian military department laid all responsibility for the loss of such a large number of strongholds on Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers.......

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
tacticscapturerussian army7 afu strongholds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket