Funding the Economy!! | Making Sense of the Madness

What happened to the real economy? Is currency being backed by tangible assets?





In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Harley Schlanger about the unification of Eurasian countries as well as China and Russia’s new economic alliance.





See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at:

https://bit.ly/3pLyIzP





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