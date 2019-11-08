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Does NYC Have a Right to Publicize Trump’s Tax Returns? & A Generation of Communists
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10 views • November 08, 2019
As Soros is spending MILLIONS to elect local prosecutors across the country, we can see how they’re going to be used in the actions being taken against Trump by the Manhattan D.A. Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, joins to talk about the Constitutional issues and the public school system that is lying about economics, history & the Constitution to produce a generation of socialists.
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