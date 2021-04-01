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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0133 - The Parker Family Massacre - Report on the wait for execution
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14 views • April 01, 2021
The Parker family, returning home from church, walked in on the pair burglarizing their home. After tying up them up, they beat 12-year-old Gregory, before shooting everyone. They raped & sodomized 9-year-old Charlotte. They then cut off one of Carl’s fingers to steal his wedding ring, before setting the house on fire.
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