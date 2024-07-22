Blindspot 119 Trump dodges death? Orban, only European who wants peace? US Gaza pier shut down. While in South Africa: GNU political animal is foreign policy-less

Blindspot 119 Trump dodges death? US Gaza pier shut down. Orban, the only European who wants peace? While in South Africa: GNU political animal is foreign policy-less





20/7/24





We kick off today with but one of the conclusions we are about to draw below, which is -





“If peace was a kind of animal, it would most certainly have been included on the world’s most critically endangered species list by now, if western logic is anything to go by.”

This also in a week where Windows updates caused millions of computers around the world to, well, crash - downing banks, planes, trains, and well, life in general for all the millions completely reliant on the digital domains that keep real life moving.







