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PFIZER CONTRACT LEAK - VIRAL TWITTER EXPOSURE - VALIDATED LEAK LIVE ON - Stew Peters Show!
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701 views • August 01, 2021
PfizerLEAK - Author of Viral Twitter Post Validates Document LIVE on Stew Peters Show
EXCLUSIVE! Ehden Biber, author of the viral Twitter post #PfizerLeak, joined Stew Peters, who pressed Biber on the authenticity of the documents.
Biber explained how he was able to verify that the contract between Pfizer and world governments was, indeed, signed by representatives of the pharma giant and government agents.
The thread can be seen at: www.SenseOfAwareness.com
The contract can be viewed at t.me/eh_den
www.StewPeters.tv |
EXCLUSIVE! Ehden Biber, author of the viral Twitter post #PfizerLeak, joined Stew Peters, who pressed Biber on the authenticity of the documents.
Biber explained how he was able to verify that the contract between Pfizer and world governments was, indeed, signed by representatives of the pharma giant and government agents.
The thread can be seen at: www.SenseOfAwareness.com
The contract can be viewed at t.me/eh_den
www.StewPeters.tv |
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