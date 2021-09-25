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The Police State is the New Normal: You can't have two people in a car. Police Swarm Shopping Centre with Helicopters, Drones, And Horses By Rebel News.
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481 views • September 25, 2021
Covid 19 Vaccine...What They Don't Want You To Know, [24.09.21 22:13]
[Forwarded from Just a Dude]
[ Video ]
“It’s Scary”: Police Swarm Shopping Centre with Helicopters, Drones, And Horses By Rebel News
(https://www.rebelnews.com/its_scary_police_swarm_shopping_centre_with_helicopters_drones_and_horses)Local Residents Are Baffled as The Police Show Up En Masse To Patrol Shopping Centers.
Sydney Is Divided With “One Rule for Me; And One for Thee.”
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
[Forwarded from Just a Dude]
[ Video ]
“It’s Scary”: Police Swarm Shopping Centre with Helicopters, Drones, And Horses By Rebel News
(https://www.rebelnews.com/its_scary_police_swarm_shopping_centre_with_helicopters_drones_and_horses)Local Residents Are Baffled as The Police Show Up En Masse To Patrol Shopping Centers.
Sydney Is Divided With “One Rule for Me; And One for Thee.”
https://t.me/JustDudeChannel
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