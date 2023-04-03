THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART FOUR, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—WELCOME BACK TO THIS AMAZING SERIES OF SONG OF SOLOMON, PART FOUR. TODAY’S SHOW PROMISES TO BE BOTH CAPTIVATING AND EYE-OPENING AS WE SEARCH THE SCRIPTURES AND LEARN ABOUT THIS DUAL MEANING OF THE SONG OF SONGS, THE ULTIMATE LOVE STORY. SO MUCH DETAIL IS GIVEN AND UNDENIABLE EVIDENCE THAT THIS BOOK WAS WRITTEN WITH CHRIST IN MIND, YEARS BEFORE HE EVER SET FOOT ON EARTH, DEFINITELY A PORTION OF THE SHOW YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS OUT ON!

Song of Solomon-Love Story of Christ (Part One)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JggQ4ca43qA&list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu&index=3&t=2749s

Song of Solomon- Love Story of Christ-Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWHSBkss8-0&list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu&index=2

Song of Solomon - Love Story of Christ - Part Three

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppeUGFOXlV0&list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu&index=1

Devotional Book by Esher Shoshannah

https://marriagesupper.wixsite.com/endtimescatalog/page-5

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-34-Song-of-Solomon-Love-Story-of-Christ---Part-4-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1e1hcq

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!

