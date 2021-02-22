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Mitch McConnell owned lock-stock-and-barrel to the Chinese government
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144 views • February 22, 2021
ALL of these Seditious Deep State Criminals CIA controlled media (DOJ) The Department of Injustice AND THE (FBI) Foreign BS Intelligence AND THE (CIA) Criminal Intelligent Apparatus are guilty of High crimes and misdemeanors Traitors Of the United States The charge of high crimes and misdemeanors covers allegations of misconduct peculiar to officials, such as perjury of oath, abuse of authority, bribery, intimidation, misuse of assets, failure to supervise, dereliction of duty, conduct unbecoming, and refusal to obey a lawful order.
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