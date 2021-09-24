© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATER CRISIS
Follow
0
Share
Report
106 views • September 24, 2021
I felt like my world collapsed.
I felt POWERLESS because there was nothing I could do to protect the ones I cared for most...
It was the moment I realized I was at the end of my rope.
I swore to myself I’d never put my wife and two daughters in a similar situation again.
I don't want to sound preachy about it…but ask yourself…What Happens If The Drought Continues…What are we going to turn into? Are there going to be killings over a sip of water? Humanity is already on the verge of de-humanization due to hard times that continue to weaken all of us…>>>https://bit.ly/3AU4DCd
I felt POWERLESS because there was nothing I could do to protect the ones I cared for most...
It was the moment I realized I was at the end of my rope.
I swore to myself I’d never put my wife and two daughters in a similar situation again.
I don't want to sound preachy about it…but ask yourself…What Happens If The Drought Continues…What are we going to turn into? Are there going to be killings over a sip of water? Humanity is already on the verge of de-humanization due to hard times that continue to weaken all of us…>>>https://bit.ly/3AU4DCd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.