Scott Morrison Announces Another Set of Sanctions Against Russia

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02/25/2022 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced another set of sanctions, declaring Russia needs to be cut off from the international community. While the Prime Minister has ruled out military intervention, he has made it clear Australia will work with NATO partners to provide non-lethal support to Ukraine.