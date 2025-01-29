Jewish Pedophile Ring!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interpol agents have arrested Yoel Alter, a 35 year old Israeli who is a member of Lev Tahor, the world’s largest child sex trafficking ring. THE WORLD'S LARGEST CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING RING! Over 160 children have been rescued from this Jewish pedophile gang. The media, politicians and social influencers have buried this story. But why aren't we surprised. Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring was a heinous-criminal inspiration to them! Lev Tahor also abducts children from Ukraine...