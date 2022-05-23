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THIS IS BAD! Joe Biden Breaks Down in the Middle of Speech At Military Base
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671 views • May 23, 2022
NextNewsNetwork.com reports, President Joe Biden traveled to Joint Base Andrews to warn Americans that the country would see “another tough hurricane season,” but it is what he did before he sat down to speak that has people talking.
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