What is War? What are Commandments, Laws, Codes, etc.?
12 views • 8 months ago

Things of the greatest value & that debt regarding those claims of such is what wars are always about! "All wars are bankster's Wars." The US dollar is worth-less---goods are not worth more today---despite what running mates for President of The CORPORATOCRACY tell you!

https://annavonreitz.com/portionofvirginia.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/problemandpathway.pdf

Only with the acceptance & spending of Global Family Group's [National] American Federated Dollar (AFD), rather than the inner City of London's interest/usury-[debt] created USDollar, will America become GREAT again. Trump can't do that.

GlobalFG is the only world-wide banking group that converts both asset & debt-based currencies, with minimal handling. BRICS+ Alliance can't do that.

https://annavonreitz.com/littlereminder.pdf

I was naive even by 2008 when I came to the conclusion: The parasites out number us producers & hold power over us. We can no longer support their blood sucking of our limited energies. Sadly, control by The Deep State is even higher today!

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244472 - Retired Colonel Douglas MacGregor - "We got WW III." - https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244136

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=244255 - Benjamin Fulford

A most recent posting regarding this subject: http://annavonreitz.com/militarydarkness.pdf

I leave you with this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jay8k4Zq2Y&t=368s Be sure to read the lyrics: "The Great Replacement" & the Comment section.

- These singers sway as the standing stones on Easter Island, with eyes 'That See the Vision!'

libertysatandeep stateciawarzionismlawjfkrothschildcorporationbankingcorporatocracysovereignrepresentativelucifercommandmentskhazarcodesone world orderwhitehats
