2020 Virus 76 | Ep.67 | UK Excess Mortality beyond Covid-19 deaths

#Adrian #coronavirusIn this episode I want to point you towards an article in the British medical Journal which talks about an excess mortality in the UK of 30,000 with one third or less being attributed to COVID-19 on the death certificate, and we know that those numbers are already inflated.I believe that this should have an independent enquiry launched into the irresponsible actions of the government particularly Boris Johnson, NEil Ferguson, Chris Whitty and the others involved in taking the decision to empty out the UK hospitals.It also makes me call into question the doctors that went along with that in contravention of the Hippocratic oath where they should do no harm.The BMJ:Euromomo:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: