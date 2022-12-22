Create New Account
Proof Sahara Desert was BLASTED by Ocean 12,000Yrs Ago (Should NOT Be Possible)
By the end of this video you, will never think of beach sand ripples, nor the entire Sahara Desert in the same way - EVER again. If a typical tidal current that is just a few feet, or meters in depth can create sand ripples that are measured in merely inches, then what on earth would it take to create ripples that are MORE than a MILE apart, and literally hundreds of feet tall??


Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbUujL6ypKg


