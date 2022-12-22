Proof Sahara Desert was BLASTED by Ocean 12,000Yrs Ago (Should NOT Be Possible)

Bright Insight





Oct 29, 2022

By the end of this video you, will never think of beach sand ripples, nor the entire Sahara Desert in the same way - EVER again. If a typical tidal current that is just a few feet, or meters in depth can create sand ripples that are measured in merely inches, then what on earth would it take to create ripples that are MORE than a MILE apart, and literally hundreds of feet tall??





Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can speak my mind and share TRUTH!

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight

https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight

Follow me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight

Follow me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c

Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/

Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight





Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! • Jimmy Corsetti | ...

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g&nd=1





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wbUujL6ypKg



