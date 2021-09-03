ENTIRE FAMILIES ARE BEING TARGETED, TORTURED & MURDERED VIA ELECTROMAGNETIC LOW FREQUENCY WAVES

WOMEN & CHILDREN MAKE BETTER MIND CONTROL VICTIMS THAN MEN AS FEMALES ARE MORE EMOTIONALLY TIED TO THEIR ENVIRONMENT



SEXUAL PROGRAMMING: Women and girls make better CIA Trauma Based Mind Control Victims than men because women & girls are more emotionally tied to their environment because of biological differences in the brain. Right brain versus left brain



SEXUAL PROGRAMMING is not pleasant to write about, but it is important to know about and understand well, as it causes the targeted children who grow up into adulthood many emotional, mental and physical health problems. These horrific scripted mind games of sexual manipulation & abuse of women and children can be opposed & overcome, in many cases, if one knows it is occurring and how it works



With adults any method or technique that lowers a person’s energy level or vitality will make the person more susceptible to mind control manipulation for sexual programming methods



With children, the CIA/DIA Contractors targeting the child need to begin the targeting paradigm with extreme physical and psychological trauma and violence somewhere between three & six years of age, before the core personality of the child has set. The child is brutalized using extreme trauma to force the core personality of the child to fragment into Alter Personalities, which can then be located with psychological probing techniques & reprogrammed



BETA programing, which is Sexual Programming, is a necessary & important element of CIA/DIA Trauma Based Mind Control technologies



A mind control victim's sexual energy is heavily manipulated in trauma-based mind control because there is a relationship between sexual energy & mind remote neural manipulation. Medical & scientific findings provide data that shows that there is a huge connection between mental functions & sexual functions



Scientists discovered if you could hold the point where the person was about to have an orgasm but not have the orgasm, the conscious mind & the subconscious mind would lock together as one which is why forced orgasms are induced repetitively upon the mind control victim



The mental functions associated with orgasms are replicated & duplicated by injection feedback into the remote neural monitoring & remote neural manipulation system (supercomputer) & scientists are then able to use those findings for memory erasure and layering in of false memories into an individual, such as the falsified & fabricated memory of being sexually molested or raped as a child



The more intense and horrific the sexual abuse & terrorization programming is then the easier it is to layer in the mind control & false memories, as the person being tortured becomes super-suggestible



CIA & DoD operatives have also developed neuroprogramming techniques that induce the orgasmic state electronically and hold it there. The person being programmed is thrown into the orgasmic state, and then a huge variety of mind control programs are installed into the individual through post hypnotic suggestion



The CIA\DoD have made up the words like "conspiracy theory" & thrown it out into the public to brainwash uneducated people with disinformation (lies) & misinformation (half-truths). These mind control programs are no theory; they are deadly real, especially for the children who are selected for these mind control programs



They sexually torture and traumatize small children between the ages of 3-6 years of age and up to help achieve the fragmentation of their core personality with this type of BETA programming using rape, sexual molestation, etc., because children exposed to this sexual trauma at a very early age, before their core personality develops, are more likely to develop 'Alter Personalities' through artificially induced Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD)



Artificial Multiple Personality Disorder is induced into adults and, more easily, children at a young age, because the brain seeks to protect itself from long term extreme physical & psychological trauma and thus begins to fragment from the persons normal core personality to MPD Alter Personalities. 'Alters' are then located and programmed



These rape & sexual molestation experiments on young children are based on Satanic Ritual Abuse and are truly the stuff of nightmares. The horrific torture and sexual abuse of children, also called "satanic ritual abuse", has been a key component in the creation of mind-controlled slaves



Missing children, sexual abuse of children and pedophilia around the world all point to the involvement of an organized network of high-level criminals who covertly operate outside the control the legal system. Former FBI Special Agent & private investigator Ted Gunderson agrees:



He claims that, "there's a considerable overlap from various groups & organizations, but one of the driving forces is the satanic cult movement today".