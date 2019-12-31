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The Most Famous Bible Verse
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5 views • December 31, 2019
John 3:16 from John's Gospel is almost universally regarded as the formula for how to inherit eternal life. However a deception in the Church has led people to consistently and almost universally misread this verse. Do you really believe in Jesus Christ? What, exactly, does that mean? This video may give you a whole new understanding, based on this most famous Bible verse, of what the conditions are for inheriting eternal life.
Keywords
eternal lifejesus christseeking the truthjohn 3 16teachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godteachings of jesus seriesvoice in the desertmost famous bible versejohns gospelobeying godthe love of godthe gospel of johnfor god so loved the worlddeception in the church
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