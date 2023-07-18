Create New Account
Chris Wray in the hot seat. John Solomon with Kash Patel on AMERICA First
GalacticStorm
2063 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

Chris Wray in the hot seat. John Solomon with Kash Patel on AMERICA First

Kash Patel, filling in for Dr. G, talks to Just The News founder John Solomon about the latest on the White House cocaine scandal, and what Congress can do next to hold the Deep State accountable.


Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.



Keywords
john solomonamerica firstchris wraykash patel

