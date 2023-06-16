Acts 27-28 It is embarassing that we have been kicking against the prick Acts 26:17; Acts 17:30.

We will be embarrassed to realize that the ways of men are apostasy from the ways of God 2 Thess. 2:3, 10; Isa. 55:9ff; Eph. 3:20ff. Our bellies will be bitter Rev. 10:9 to understand that we have been like Job and suffered under the preaching of men because we believed that Satan was God and that we knew the mind of God 1 Cor. 2:11. We will mourn upon realizing that we suffered because we questioned God and stood against Christ Matt. 5:4; Job; James 5:7-11; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. Like Saul on the road to Damascus, we will be ashamed to realize we have been kicking against the prick Acts 26:14. But apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 away from Christianity was necessary for the second coming of Christ and the second age of Christianity. Satan necessarily needed to rule over this world with the bibles, preaching, and religions of men to steal peace and cause human suffering Rev. 6:4. If the wisdom from above hadn't been hidden away, there never could have been "free moral agency", or the need for men to seek Christ for salvation from the ways of men Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Isa. 55:8ff; 64:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. Christ could never have been crucified, and Satan with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men would not have had his chance to try and destroy the world in these last days or end times of Satan's rule over humanity 1 Cor. 2:6-16; We are in the last days or end times of the apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Rev. 5:1ff; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. For forty- three years, we will fight the good fight of faith as we prepare for the great and terrible day of the Lord, which is a thousand years for men, divided into two ages by Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men 2 Pet. 3:8; Eph. 2:7. It is time to decide, do you choose the supernatural objective truth - the wisdom from above Micah 7:15 or the subjective truth and psuedo-science "wisdom from below" which is actively trying to destroy the world James 3:13-18. 806-216-1161

