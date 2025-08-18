Castlevania Chronicles (2001, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Castlevania Chronicles (known as Akumajou Nendaiki - Akumajou Dracula (悪魔城年代記 悪魔城ドラキュラ, "Devil Castle Chronicles - Devil Castle Dracula") in Japan is a platformer developed and published by Konami.
The game is a port of Akumajou Dracula for the X68000, which in terms is a remake of the original Castlevania for the NES. The Playstation port contains the original X68000 version and an "arranged version". The latter offers several options and features reworked graphics, sounds and music.