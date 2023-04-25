Pride Nite at Disneyland - UN-backed legal recommendations normalize pedophilia

In this video, we discuss some news of the day and talk about sin and Antichrist trends, wrapping it up with a reading of the Scriptures.
Subjects:
Pride Nite at Disneyland Park on June 13 & 15
New UN-backed legal recommendations normalize sex with minors
3D printed meat?
"I AM AI" is Code 33
The "I AM" of the Invictus "unconquerable sun" Games
Scientists Are Preparing to Create a Traversable Quantum Wormhole
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PrideNiteUNPedoPush.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.