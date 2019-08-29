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VEI 5/6 Eruption & Blocking High N. Hemisphere Mean Exceptional Cold Early (878)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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34 views • August 29, 2019
Largest eruption in more than a decade occurred in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula with Shiveluch pushing ash to 70,000+ feet. This will for sure have a regional cooling effect along the latitudes along 50-60N and at the same time the Canadian SIPS put out the long rage forecast for a blocking high that will deflect cold Arctic air all winter south over N. America, Asia, and Europe. This is it, the feedback loop is in full play. Coldest in two centuries on our door step as we step down further into the Grand Solar Minimum.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing cold we will soon experience and how it will reduce global crop yields leading to a prolonged economic contraction.
ADAPT 2030 Cycles of Change Presentation https://payhip.com/b/6q4S

Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
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#volcano #grandsolarminimum #volcaniccooling #climaterevolution #globaltemperatures #Shiveluch

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*** Today’s Story Links ***
MONSTER ERUPTION AT KAMCHATKA (SHIVELUCH) — ASH FIRED TO 70,000 FEET (21.3 KM) — “VEI 5/6 CONFIRMED” — GLOBAL COOLING https://electroverse.net/monster-erup...
Volcano Ash Advisory Center https://www.weather.gov/vaac/
https://www.avo.alaska.edu/activity/i...
Sheveluch webcam Russian observatory http://geoportal.kscnet.ru/volcanoes/...
Shiveluch volcano news and updates https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/shiv...



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