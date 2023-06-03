Create New Account
Mary Grace does Her First Youtube Live, It Goes Horribly Wrong! She's not Eligible
39 views
channel image
Glove Puppets
Published Yesterday

Mary Grace seeking to share her voice with the World does her first Youtube Live, only to find she can’t, she’s not eligible, having only 27 subscribers and she must have at minimum 50, amid other requirements. Her dreams of having a fan base like Mr. Beast weren’t based in reality anyway, as she’s an unattractive, middle aged puppet with no budget and seems drawn to topics that are subject to severe censorship such as her green smoothie posts deleted off of FauciaBook. #DreamingOfMrBeast #MaryGrace #LouEllen

Keywords
sharevoicesubscriberscontent creationmary graceglass half fullmr beastglove puppetsyoutube live

