Tick, Tock Goes The End Times Clock-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 7 2026

NOTE: We had technical issues with this Podcast, and it doesn't start at the beginning. But this is most of it, hope it makes sense and hope it's a blessing. . This is not some dusty prophetic theory anymore, this is the daily headline reel. Israel has just struck Iran’s South Pars petrochemical facility while President Donald Trump’s Strait of Hormuz ultimatum pushed the Middle East toward a broader regional confrontation, and at the same time Russia is still pounding Ukraine with drones, bombs, missiles, civilian deaths, and wrecked infrastructure. That is nation rising against nation and kingdom against kingdom right in front of our eyes. Just yesterday, the president of the most-powerful nation on Earth said that “Hell will reign down”, a reference, intentional or not, to the coming kingdom of Antichrist. Time to awake, Christian, it’s later than you think. “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8All these are the beginning of sorrows” Matthew 24:7,8 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the present world order is not ‘evolving upward’, it is unraveling downward. Global leaders keep promising us peace, safety, stability, digital control, global management, and technological salvation, but the headlines are preaching a very different sermon altogether. War expands. Hunger deepens. Disease resurges. The ground shakes. The system cannot save itself because the problem is spiritual, not political. What we are watching is not the kingdom arriving by human effort, we are watching the stage being set for biblical judgment. Jesus did not say one isolated war, one bad harvest, one outbreak, or one earthquake would prove everything. He said these things would come together. They would overlap. They would intensify. They would hit in waves like labor pains. That is exactly what is happening now. The world calls it geopolitics, humanitarian collapse, disease resurgence, and seismic instability. The Bible calls it the beginning of sorrows. Think about this. Since we fought the “war to end all wars” in 1917, and since the creation of the United Nations to usher in an era of ‘global peace’, there have been approximately 285 “armed conflicts around the world, with the United States participating in over 100 of them. Since just 2023 with the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, we’ve seen the highest number of battlefield deaths since the end of the Cold War. Today we show you from the headlines just how far along we really are on the end times timeline from the King James Bible.