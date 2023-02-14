Testimony of Ephriam Mast: The Conversion of an Amish Man to Christ

Robert Breaker
Feb 13, 2023
The Testimony of Ephriam Mast, and how he got saved, and how the Amish Church he went to before confused him and did not preach the true gospel of salvation.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYl91SumLpI
