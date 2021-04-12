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I DID A THING [2021-04-11] - WHATS HER FACE (COMEDY VIDEO)
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302 views • April 12, 2021
I DID A THING [2021-04-11] - WHATS HER FACE (COMEDY VIDEO)
Everyone, 𝑷𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑬 lend me your ear for a moment. With the 𝑯𝑬𝑳𝑷 of the social media and government I’ve learnt they just want to look out for 𝑴𝑬. They have my best interest at heart, 𝑰 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 come to understand this. It's 𝑩𝑬𝑬𝑵 a long time coming and I no longer feel asleep, like a 𝑲𝑰𝑫 who has 𝑵𝑨𝑷𝑷𝑬𝑫 on the couch his whole life. The consensus is right, 𝑻𝑯𝑬𝒀 are always right. This is something we 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 to accept. I feel 𝑮u𝑰𝑳ty for my past actions as safety is more important than li𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑻y. 𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑫 𝑯𝑬𝑳pfJKASH[fhas’fhk
Everyone, 𝑷𝑳𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑬 lend me your ear for a moment. With the 𝑯𝑬𝑳𝑷 of the social media and government I’ve learnt they just want to look out for 𝑴𝑬. They have my best interest at heart, 𝑰 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 come to understand this. It's 𝑩𝑬𝑬𝑵 a long time coming and I no longer feel asleep, like a 𝑲𝑰𝑫 who has 𝑵𝑨𝑷𝑷𝑬𝑫 on the couch his whole life. The consensus is right, 𝑻𝑯𝑬𝒀 are always right. This is something we 𝑯𝑨𝑽𝑬 to accept. I feel 𝑮u𝑰𝑳ty for my past actions as safety is more important than li𝑩𝑬𝑹𝑻y. 𝑺𝑬𝑵𝑫 𝑯𝑬𝑳pfJKASH[fhas’fhk
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