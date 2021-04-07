© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All Parts Make the whole; don't miss these 6 posts
Follow
7
Share
Report
833 views • April 07, 2021
Hello folks- There is no other way to say: that you must watch in entirety all 6 parts of this lecture to really get a picture that few can see----------- These videos are NO BS Vids- If you want some real knowledge and understanding about Ethnic Cleansings and Engineered Vaccines to kill off humanity down to just certain blood types and genetic pools- A person usually is blind to this information or has no interest because they don't have what it takes to awaken- My videos explain about the Non-Human DNA in some Covid-Vaccines and what that reptilian DNA does to your 'Life-Force'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.