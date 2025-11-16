Episode 6 - The Untapped Potential of Primary Water with Tyler Woodard

There is NO water shortage! At least there shouldn't be. Water has been used as a weapon of scarcity to manipulate the masses into accepting government and corporate control of resources. On this episode i speak with Tyler Woodard about PRIMARY WATER which is a resource that exists as vast oceans of fresh, potable water generated in the Earth's mantle. We discuss the scientific proof and historical coverup of this little known topic. Many have already tapped into this vast resource but the subject still remains censored by the media.





Tyler Woodard is an on-field surveyor of primary water and tells about his experience locating and accessing this totally renewable resource.





You can contact Tyler at:

[email protected]

His company website is:

www.primarywatertechnologies.com/resources

Also available in French:

https://www.eauprimaire.com/





An excellent educational site and the current online Bible of PRIMARY WATER here:

www.primarywaterinstitute.org





------------------------------------------------

PLEASE click like and subscribe to this channel!

------------------------------------------------

If you want to see this channel grow please consider some of these excellent affiliates





BOTANY SCIENTIFICS is here to help humanity with intention by harnessing the power of hemp and science, crafting holistic, all-natural solutions that inspire individuals to reconnect with their innate healing capabilities—cultivating well-being, awareness, and empowered communities from the soil up





For 20% discount use coupon code: MIKE





~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~









MasterPeace was created by Matt Hazen but perfect by Dr Robert O Young. It's even banned in Canada and the three letter agencies have been harassing Hazen and have thrown Dr Young into jail so obviously it's targeted for a reason. In the last several months Dr Ana Mihalcea whom i've been following for years suddenly turned on Dr Young and came out with a hit piece on Dr Young and tried to debunk MasterPeace but Hazen found scientists to perform studies that confirm all the claims.





A cool page of links that tells you everything about MasterPeace and what it does

https://linktr.ee/human_consciousness_support





Here's a video on Sarah Westall with Hazen and Young

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yo4LiNDWL1Ze





My affiliate page (PLEASE order from this!)

https://mphcs.com/0ba5cf45cdfae471