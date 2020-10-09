Sonia Savioli - "Il giallo del coronavirus - una pandemia nella società del controllo"" - 9 10 2020 - Border Nights

Intervista alla scrittrice Sonia Saviola autrice del libro "Il giallo del coronavirus - una pandemia nella società del controllo" edito da Arianna Editrice.Un'indagine e un'analisi personale, chirurgica, lucida, documentata, dell'evento "pandemia".TRAMA: " Una pandemia organizzata ad arte? Qual è stato il ruolo giocato dai media? Quali le conseguenze su economia e finanza? Come si è trasformata la nostra vita quotidiana? Stiamo entrando in una società del controllo? Il "giallo del Coronavirus" cerca di rispondere a queste domande raccontando l'epidemia e i suoi effetti. Siamo dentro una realtà che parrebbe fantasia, siamo i protagonisti di una anti-utopia che ci fa presagire un futuro indesiderabile e spaventoso. Questo libro si pone su diversi piani di lettura, che convergono però nella capacità di immunizzarci dalla unilateralità e ottusità del presente, per cui c'è solo la paura del virus che fa ancora da schermo alla presa di coscienza della realtà, ma non per tutti e sempre meno. A costoro si rivolge Sonia Savioli, con un giallo che si contamina con il romanzo storico, che pagina dopo pagina intende mostrarci che siamo tutti minacciati".Fonte video, canale youtube: Border NightsInterview with the writer Sonia Saviola, author of the book "Il giallo del coronavirus - una pandemia nella società del controllo" published by Arianna Editrice.A personal, surgical, lucid, documented analysis of the "pandemic" event.PLOT: "An artfully organized pandemic? What was the role played by the media? What are the consequences on economy and finance? How has our daily life changed? Are we entering a society of control? The" yellow of the Coronavirus "seeks to answer these questions by recounting the epidemic and its effects. We are inside a reality that seems fantasy, we are the protagonists of an anti-utopia that makes us foresee an undesirable and frightening future. This book is based on different levels of reading, which however, they converge in the ability to immunize us from the one-sidedness and obtuseness of the present, for which there is only the fear of the virus that still acts as a screen for becoming aware of reality, but not for everyone and less and less. with a detective story that contaminates itself with the historical novel, which page after page intends to show us that we are all threatened ".Video source, youtube channel: Border Nights