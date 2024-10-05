The territory of the Donetsk metropolitan area is subjected to daily attacks by Ukrainian formations - both critical infrastructure facilities and civilians are coming under fire. Over the past night alone, as a result of the actions of the AFU, at least 11 people were injured, and two civilian infrastructure facilities suffered various damage.





A enemy drone attacked a bus on Komarova Street in Horlivka. Five people were injured, but there were no fatalities. On Victory Avenue, an artillery strike hit an administrative building, causing destruction in several rooms. Four people were injured and received medical assistance.





In the morning, the AFU again attacked the territory of the city, using drones to strike a polyclinic in the area of the "Komsomolets" Palace of Culture. At least two civilians are known to have been injured, there are no reports of fatalities or destruction of the facility yet. Drone impacts were also recorded in the "Quarter 245" microdistrict and on Dmitry Zhloby Street, but casualties were avoided.

#Horlivka #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar