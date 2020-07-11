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Wowwwww Wayfair furniture aka WFX Utility is selling children labeled as furniture
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45 views • July 11, 2020
Wowwwwww.. I uncovered some articles by a search I typed in that links WayFair furniture aka WFX Utility to #jeffreyepstein and #GhislaineMaxwell and Wayfair has been trending on twitter with claims of them trafficking children by selling them off as cabinets labeled as their names for $12,999+.
The Real Sauce Media LLC
#StopChildTrafficking #JeffreyEpstein #GhislaineMaxwell #wayfairfurniture
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The Real Sauce Media LLC
#StopChildTrafficking #JeffreyEpstein #GhislaineMaxwell #wayfairfurniture
if you like the information i uncover and the videos i post hit Like, Subscribe and turn on the notifications.
Thank you in advance.
The Real Sauce Media
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32487724
https://newtube.app/user/TheRealSauceMedia
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@The%20Real%20Sauce%20Media%20Llc
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/realsauce
Follow and support on these pages as well
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