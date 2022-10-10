The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth! Have Honest Conversations About Abortion?

On today's short we get some solid Biblically based insights on how to approach the ongoing, and sometimes heated debate on abortion. Remember we have the one who has all of the answers in our corner Warriors of Light, so don't worry about winning debates. Let's focus on mindfully engaging one another firmly, but peacefully.





And of course, we rock the message home with an anti-abortion scorcher from Seventh Seal. Enjoy!





Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub





Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen





Inspirational clip from:

The Christian Science Monitor

https://bit.ly/ChristianScienceMonitorChannel