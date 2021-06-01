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The Truth About The Colorado Delegate Controversy | Donald Trump vs. Ted Cruz
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100 views • June 01, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3258/the-truth-about-the-colorado-delegate-controversy-donald-trump-vs-ted-cruz
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3258-the-truth-about-the-colorado-delegate-controversy-donald-trump-vs-ted-cruz
Is Donald Trump being cheated out of the Republican Presidential nomination?
Without a single vote being cast by Republican voters in Colorado, Ted Cruz won 21 delegates from the state’s seven congressional assemblies and 13 delegates at the state convention on Saturday April 9th, 2016. While the Colorado GOP establishment changed the primary process in August 2015 – the opposition to Trump delegates has supporters of the businessman up in arms. What is the Truth About The Colorado Delegate Controversy?
http://www.fdrurl.com/colorado-delegate-controversy
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3258-the-truth-about-the-colorado-delegate-controversy-donald-trump-vs-ted-cruz
Is Donald Trump being cheated out of the Republican Presidential nomination?
Without a single vote being cast by Republican voters in Colorado, Ted Cruz won 21 delegates from the state’s seven congressional assemblies and 13 delegates at the state convention on Saturday April 9th, 2016. While the Colorado GOP establishment changed the primary process in August 2015 – the opposition to Trump delegates has supporters of the businessman up in arms. What is the Truth About The Colorado Delegate Controversy?
http://www.fdrurl.com/colorado-delegate-controversy
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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