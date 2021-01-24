Pandemilagen är grundlagsvidrig - Sverige riskerar att bli en diktatur

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pandemilagen är grundlagsvidrig - Sverige riskerar att bli en diktatur
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • January 24, 2021
Kommer "Nya Tider" förlora sina bankkonton härnäst? Kritik av den svenska regeringen är tydligen förbjudet då "Fria Tider" förbjöds att ens få ha ett bankkonto. Denna intervju stoppades överallt. Assisterande professor Björn Hammarskjöld, numera pensionär, träder fram och varnar för att pandemilagen som regeringen vill driva igenom strider mot svensk grundlag och EU-lag.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.