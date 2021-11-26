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Latest Studies Show COVID Vaccine Immunity Declines After 7 Months
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170 views • November 26, 2021
MIRRORED from https://rumble.com/vnf6jq-latest-studies-show-covid-vaccine-immunity-declines-after-7-months.html
Vaccine manufacturers are now suggesting a whole new vaccine could be needed by next year to combat future strains of the coronavirus. However, as One America's Pearson Sharp explains, new research shows natural immunity offers far greater protection than any of the vaccines.
Vaccine manufacturers are now suggesting a whole new vaccine could be needed by next year to combat future strains of the coronavirus. However, as One America's Pearson Sharp explains, new research shows natural immunity offers far greater protection than any of the vaccines.
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